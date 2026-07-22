CJP’s Parliament march erupts into political flashpoint

TNIE online desk
Thousands of CJP supporters, students and citizens assembled at Jantar Mantar and began the planned march towards Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and reforms in the examination system.
Delhi Police erected multiple barricades around Parliament, while the Delhi Metro temporarily shut several stations and traffic diversions were enforced across central Delhi to prevent protesters from reaching Parliament.
As protesters attempted to move beyond police barricades, clashes broke out. Police used tear gas and baton charges, while police alleged some protesters resorted to stone-pelting. Both sides accused each other of provoking the violence.
Hundreds of protesters, including CJP leaders, were detained during the crackdown. Reports said scores of protesters and police personnel sustained injuries in the confrontation.
Delhi Police deployed heavy security, erected multi-layered barricades on roads leading to Parliament, imposed prohibitory orders in the area, and closed several Delhi Metro stations to prevent protesters from reaching the Parliament complex.
On July 21, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and several other party leaders marched towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to protest the alleged police action against students.
Delhi Police detained them after they staged a sit-in near the PM's residence, escalating the political confrontation over the previous day's clashes. They were later released.
CJP announced that all detained protesters had been released and consequently called off its proposed dharna outside the Delhi Police headquarters, while stating that the larger agitation would continue.