LIVE

Jantar Mantar protest LIVE | CJP's Abhijeet Dipke reiterates protest will go on; security heightened across Delhi

The agitation, now in its 24th day demands accountability for alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke continues his sit-in protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026
Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke continues his sit-in protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026Photo | PTI
TNIE online desk
Summary

The Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest entered its 24th day on Tuesday, with supporters continuing their sit-in at Jantar Mantar despite heightened security following violent clashes during the “Sansad Chalo” march a day earlier. Protesters, undeterred by police action and heavy rain, resumed demonstrations, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The party accused the Centre of ignoring public demands and alleged that the BJP was acting with arrogance.

Dipke claims girl critically injured, in ICU after police's ‘brutal’ lathi-charge

Delhi HC agrees to hear plea against police action during CJP Parliament march

The Delhi High Court will hear on Wednesday a PIL alleging that Delhi Police used excessive force against protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party's Parliament March. The plea seeks judicial intervention over the brutal police action. 

CJP founder questions ‘trucks full of stones’ at protest site

CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday questioned the presence of “trucks full of stones” at the protest site on Monday.

“And where did all those trucks full of stones come from yesterday? The Delhi Police aren't even letting a bird flap its wings here. Every one of our members is being searched, their bags are being checked, their pockets are being checked. Barriers were blocking everything; people weren't being allowed in. In such a situation, where did the trucks full of stones around Jantar Mantar come from?” Dipke told reporters, ANI news agency reported.

‘They could’ve used water cannons,' says Dipke on police action

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters gather as they continue their protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters gather as they continue their protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Photo |PTI

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convenor Abhijeet Dipke, speaking about the police action against protesters on Monday, said the personnel could have used water cannons to disperse the crowd.

“If they wanted to stop the march, they could have used water cannons. They're just children, after all. These were 17-18-year-old children. We had been sitting here peacefully for a month. Nothing went wrong,” Dipke said, claiming that the first attack on Monday had come from the Delhi Police.

‘This is no way to treat young people,’ says Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026.Photo |PTI

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday slammed police action against protesters on Monday, saying the students have a “genuine problem.”

“This is no way to treat young people. They have a genuine problem, and we all know what that problem is. Every time they spend money, their parents have to take loans for them. They struggle. They have to go to coaching centers and do all sorts of things. They face immense hardships because they want a bright future for themselves,” Gandhi told reporters, according to PTI news agency.

“This is a very deep-rooted problem.There are thousands and thousands of young people like this. Every parent whose child is preparing for an examination knows what these children go through. We know how much they struggle. And these are children who do not have many resources. So they have a genuine problem,” the Congress MP added.

JP Nadda says talks with CJP spokespersons went off ‘fine’

A day after his meeting with CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, union minister JP Nadda said the talks had went off “fine.”

“It was fine, it is always fine,” he said in a brief answer regarding the meeting as he arrived for the NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting on Tuesday, ANI news agency reported.

‘Students should not have been treated like this,’ says Diljit Dosanjh

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Tuesday voiced support for the students protesting against alleged NEET irregularities and spoke against police action during the protest march on Monday.

“What happened today was very wrong. Students should not have been treated like this. I request the authorities to listen to the students' demand,” Dosanjh wrote in a note on his Instagram story.

Dipke says ‘could’ve done better' to protect supporters, apologises to injured students

CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday apologised to supporters of the movement, saying he “could have done better” to protect them.

“I apologise to all our supporters, especially the girls who were brutally beaten by male police officers. We could have done better. I could have done better to protect you from the inhumane actions of the Delhi Police,” he said in a post on X.

He further slammed the union government, and urged the injured to message him personally. “To protect one Dharmendra Pradhan, who is responsible for the deaths of more than 20 students, the Govt was willing to spill the blood of many more young students. If you were injured and see this, please DM me. I want to speak to you personally and apologise. We will keep fighting for all of you,” he added.

Security stepped up in Delhi, multi-layered barricades installed

Security arrangements have been intensified in New Delhi, Central, North, South, South West and South East districts, besides other vulnerable areas, PTI news agency cited a police source as saying.

Multi-layered barricades have been erected at strategic points, while vehicle checking has been increased and patrolling stepped up, the source told PTI. Additional personnel have also been deployed around key government buildings, major intersections and protest-prone areas, the source said.

Wangchuk's vital parameters stable, continues to refuse IV fluids: Safdarjung Hospital

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's vital parameters remain stable, but he continues to refuse intravenous fluids and glucose despite repeated medical advice, Safdarjung Hospital said on Tuesday, as he extended his indefinite hunger strike.

In a health bulletin issued at 9 am, the hospital said Wangchuk is under the close supervision of a multidisciplinary team of experts from VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi, and that all necessary medical care is being provided.

"Sonam Wangchuk continues to receive medical treatment at VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital under the close supervision of a multidisciplinary team of experts from VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi.

"At present, Shri Wangchuk's vital parameters remain stable. However, his blood sugar levels continue to remain on the lower side. His serum potassium level as analysed from a sample collected last night stands at 3.2 mEq/L, and he continues to have persistent pancytopenia, characterized by anaemia and low leukocyte counts. These clinical and laboratory parameters warrant continued close monitoring through serial investigations," the bulletin said.

'Arrogant': Sibal slams Nadda's 'proposal for talks came from protestors' remark

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday lashed out at Union minister JP Nadda's assertion that a proposal came from the protesters to hold talks with the government, and asked that when "our fasting children's proposals" were known to all, was the government waiting to tear-gas and lathi charge them.

Sibal said on X, "Nadda: 'for the first time a proposal came from the protesters to hold talks with the government'.

How arrogant!" "Our fasting children's proposals were known to all.

What was the government doing? Watching and waiting to tear-gas and lathi charge them! Shameful!" the Independent Rajya Sabha MP said.

CJP seeks immediate release of protesters detained by Delhi police

A day after the CJP’s “Chalo Sansad” march in Delhi, party spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka on Tuesday demanded clarity from the Delhi Police on the number of protesters still in custody.

In a post on X, Ranka asked the police to disclose how many people remained under detention following Monday’s protest and called for the immediate release of all those detained.

CJP continues sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke continued his sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Tuesday, a day after the party’s 'Sansad Chalo' march ended in clashes between protesters and police.

The agitation, now in its 24th day, is being led by CJP over its demands for accountability for alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms to the examination system, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Sonam Wangchuk
Jantar Mantar Protest
abhijeet dipke
CJP protests

Key Events

Dipke claims girl critically injured, in ICU after police's ‘brutal’ lathi-charge

Delhi HC agrees to hear plea against police action during CJP Parliament march

CJP founder questions ‘trucks full of stones’ at protest site

‘They could’ve used water cannons,' says Dipke on police action

Read More