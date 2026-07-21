The agitation, now in its 24th day demands accountability for alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Jantar Mantar protest LIVE | CJP's Abhijeet Dipke reiterates protest will go on; security heightened across Delhi

Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke continues his sit-in protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026 Photo | PTI