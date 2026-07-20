Sonam Wangchuk extends hunger strike after police action on CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday said he would continue his indefinite hunger strike, linking its continuation to the police action against protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Sansad Chalo" march.

He said the fast would end only after youth leaders are allowed to meet parliamentarians or he is permitted to do so from the hospital.

In a handwritten statement issued from the Safdarjung Hospital, Wangchuk said, "Seeing the brutality with which peacefully protesting youth are being dealt with, I have decided to continue my fast until the youth leaders are allowed to meet the parliamentarians at the Sansad Bhawan or I am allowed to meet them here at the hospital."

"Hopefully, the government will fix accountability for the Education Minister before that," he added.

Wangchuk said he is "touched and moved" by the manner in which the protesters have maintained peace despite "provocation".

"I appeal to the government and the police force to resolve the issue by simply allowing the students to present their grievances before Parliament today or tomorrow. I am sure the young protesters will maintain peace tomorrow as they did today," he said.