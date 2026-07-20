Congress leader Venugopal targets Centre over Wangchuk's fast, exam row; opposes Higher Education Bill

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal on Monday slammed the BJP-led Centre over its handling of Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and the proposed Higher Education Bill, accusing it of running the country's "most authoritarian" government.

Extending complete solidarity with Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike, Venugopal alleged that the Centre had ignored the concerns raised by the protesters and failed to engage with them despite the fast continuing for nearly three weeks.

His remarks came two days after Delhi Police shifted activist Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital from the Jantar Mantar protest site in New Delhi after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike, citing medical advice and directions of the Delhi High Court.

An indefinite hunger strike is being held in the national capital in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET paper leak, and seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Venugopal claimed that students across the country were living in uncertainty as the credibility of competitive examinations, including NEET and CBSE examinations, had been severely undermined, leaving students and parents worried about their future.