JPC cancels higher education bill meeting, report adoption stuck

NEW DELHI: Even as the government has listed the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, for passage in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, a meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) scheduled for Monday has been cancelled, said sources. The committee was to adopt the draft report of the bill.

The VBSA Bill proposes a massive overhaul of India’s higher-education sector by dissolving the University Grants Commission (UGC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) to create a single, unified regulatory commission. This came a day after the Joint Committee of Parliament examining bills on removal of prime ministers and chief ministers detained on serious charges, deferred the adoption of a draft report when voting was under way Friday.

While both bills have drawn objections from opposition parties and some ruling BJP members, sources said that the Centre is keen to reintroduce the delimitation Bill in the upcoming session and priority will be to muster the two- thirds majority to pass the constitutional amendment bill. The BJP needs the support of its allies and some regional parties, and it doesn’t want to antagonise its allies by tabling other bills.