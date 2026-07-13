NDA allies, industry object to Centre’s role in education bill

NEW DELHI: As the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) Bill, 2025, is set to adopt its report on July 17, several stakeholders, including Opposition parties, NDA-ruled states such as Andhra Pradesh, universities, and industry bodies have raised concerns in their submissions over provisions to grant sweeping powers to the Centre to override policy disagreements, supersede regulators and control funding.

The VBSA bill proposes a reset of higher education by establishing a new central regulatory framework that replaces bodies such as UGC, AICTE, and NCTE with VBSA and three councils.

Key clauses on central powers include Clause 45, which gives the power to the Centre to issue directions. Bodies under the Act must follow Centre’s directions on policy matters. If there is disagreement on what constitutes a policy issue, the Centre’s decision is deemed final. The government can also assign additional functions to the commission.

In her submission, TMC MP Sagarika Ghose said the proposed single regulator concentrates excessive powers in the Union government and undermines federal structure. State governments, public universities, and elected bodies must have statutory representation and decision-making powers.