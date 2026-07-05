Opposition to push for debate on NEET controversy and inflation in Monsoon Session of Parliament

NEW DELHI: The Opposition is set to demand discussions on the NEET controversy and rising inflation during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, Congress MP Imran Masood has said.

Masood identified NEET and inflation as key issues the Opposition intends to raise when the session begins on July 20.

“The biggest issue is NEET. The second issue is inflation in the country. These are major issues. We would want the government to discuss them, but we know the government will avoid discussion. The government does not want to hold discussions… The government is weak,” Masood told ANI on Saturday.

His comments came a day after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that the Monsoon Session will run from July 20 to August 13. In a post on X, Rijiju said President Droupadi Murmu had approved the government’s recommendation to convene both Houses of Parliament for the session, which is expected to focus on “meaningful debate, discussion and decisions on issues of national importance”.