Opposition to push for debate on NEET controversy and inflation in Monsoon Session of Parliament

NEW DELHI: The Opposition is set to demand discussions on the NEET controversy and rising inflation during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, Congress MP Imran Masood has said.
Masood identified NEET and inflation as key issues the Opposition intends to raise when the session begins on July 20.
“The biggest issue is NEET. The second issue is inflation in the country. These are major issues. We would want the government to discuss them, but we know the government will avoid discussion. The government does not want to hold discussions… The government is weak,” Masood told ANI on Saturday.
His comments came a day after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that the Monsoon Session will run from July 20 to August 13. In a post on X, Rijiju said President Droupadi Murmu had approved the government’s recommendation to convene both Houses of Parliament for the session, which is expected to focus on “meaningful debate, discussion and decisions on issues of national importance”.
The session is likely to see sharp exchanges between the Treasury and Opposition benches over several matters, including NEET, inflation, and proposed privilege proceedings against Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in connection with his remarks on casualties during Operation Sindoor.
The Joint Parliamentary Committee examining the proposed 130th Constitution Amendment Bill is expected to adopt its report on July 17 before submitting it to Parliament. The Bill has triggered political debate over provisions requiring the automatic removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Union or State ministers if they remain in judicial custody for 30 consecutive days in cases involving serious offences.
Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has said that results of the re-NEET-UG examination, held on June 21 after the earlier test was cancelled over alleged paper leak concerns, will be declared by July 20, ahead of the start of the Monsoon Session.
(With inputs from ANI)