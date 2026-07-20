Wangchuk vows to continue hunger strike beyond 'Sansad Chalo' march, lists conditions to end it

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday said his indefinite hunger strike would continue beyond the proposed "Sansad Chalo" march and would end only if the government accepted accountability for recent failures in the education system or political leaders assured him that the issue would be raised in Parliament.

In a handwritten note shared on social media, Wangchuk said, "Many of you have asked when I will end my fast. As mentioned earlier to supporters, I will end my fast on 20th July... if the govt takes accountability for the recent failures in the education system, paper leaks, et cetera."

He added that if the government did not do so, the fast would continue.

"Notwithstanding my health, my fast continues after the Sansad Chalo March, and will be broken only under the following circumstances," the note said.