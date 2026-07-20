Wangchuk vows to continue hunger strike beyond 'Sansad Chalo' march, lists conditions to end it

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday said his indefinite hunger strike would continue beyond the proposed "Sansad Chalo" march and would end only if the government accepted accountability for recent failures in the education system or political leaders assured him that the issue would be raised in Parliament.
In a handwritten note shared on social media, Wangchuk said, "Many of you have asked when I will end my fast. As mentioned earlier to supporters, I will end my fast on 20th July... if the govt takes accountability for the recent failures in the education system, paper leaks, et cetera."
He added that if the government did not do so, the fast would continue.
"Notwithstanding my health, my fast continues after the Sansad Chalo March, and will be broken only under the following circumstances," the note said.
Wangchuk said he would also end his fast "if the leadership of CJP and I reach the doorsteps of Parliament, where honourable MPs and leaders of various parties assure us that they will now take up the issue in Parliament."
"If my health or other factors do not permit this, then the honourable MPs and leaders of different parties visit this hospital and give the above assurance," he wrote.
The activist also alleged that he was being held under "illegal detention" at Safdarjung Hospital.
"...From the illegal detention at Safdarjung Hospital, where my freedom of movement, speech and all communication are RESTRICTED," he said.
On Saturday, Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, had said he would call off his fast if political leaders visited him at the hospital and assured him that they would raise the issue of accountability in the education sector during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
She also appealed to supporters taking part in the "Sansad Chalo" march to maintain peace and ensure the protest was not misused.
Wangchuk joined Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke's protest at Jantar Mantar on June 28 and began an indefinite hunger strike.
The CJP has been demanding accountability in the education sector over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including paper leaks, and has sought the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Delhi Police shifted Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital in the early hours of July 18 after his health deteriorated following 21 days of fasting.
His supporters alleged that he was forcibly removed from the protest site and manhandled, while Delhi Police maintained that he was shifted to the hospital solely on medical grounds.
(With inputs from PTI)