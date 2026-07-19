Delhi Police invoke section 163 ahead of Parliament session, bar CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march

Security has been tightened across the New Delhi district ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament and the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed "Chalo Sansad" march on Monday, with Delhi Police enforcing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The CJP has called for the march to protest alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In a public advisory issued on X on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said the police had neither received nor granted permission for any such protest march.

"Delhi Police categorically clarifies that no permission has been sought or granted for any such protest march/procession," the advisory said.

The DCP noted that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS (formerly Section 144 of the CrPC) remain in force across the New Delhi district.

Under the restrictions, protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more people are prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar and only with prior permission.