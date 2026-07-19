Delhi Police invoke section 163 ahead of Parliament session, bar CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march

Security has been tightened across the New Delhi district ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament and the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed "Chalo Sansad" march on Monday, with Delhi Police enforcing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
The CJP has called for the march to protest alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
In a public advisory issued on X on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said the police had neither received nor granted permission for any such protest march.
"Delhi Police categorically clarifies that no permission has been sought or granted for any such protest march/procession," the advisory said.
The DCP noted that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS (formerly Section 144 of the CrPC) remain in force across the New Delhi district.
Under the restrictions, protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more people are prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar and only with prior permission.
The advisory warned that anyone violating the prohibitory orders could face prosecution under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable laws.
"Delhi Police appeals to all citizens to respect the law, refrain from participating in any unauthorised gathering or march, and cooperate in maintaining public peace, safety and security," Sharma said.
According to police sources, security arrangements have been significantly strengthened with the deployment of additional personnel, multi-layered barricading and intensified vehicle checks at key entry points into the capital.
Sources said the CJP had not obtained permission for the proposed march and that police would not allow any unauthorised procession towards the high-security Parliament area.
Preventive deployment will remain in place throughout the Parliament session, they added.
Authorities have designated several locations in New Delhi, Central Delhi and parts of North Delhi as high-security zones, with enhanced CCTV surveillance, anti-sabotage checks and round-the-clock patrolling.
A senior police official said elaborate preventive measures had been put in place to maintain law and order during the Monsoon Session.
"Every vehicle entering the New Delhi district is being thoroughly checked. Additional pickets have been set up at strategic locations, and reserve forces have been kept on standby. CCTV surveillance has also been intensified across sensitive areas," the official said.
Security has also been reinforced around Jantar Mantar with a three-tier deployment comprising two layers of Delhi Police personnel and one layer of paramilitary forces.
Police are maintaining constant surveillance around the protest site, while rapid response teams have been stationed at strategic locations, including Parliament Street, Central Vista, Connaught Place and Shankar Chowk, to deal with any contingency.
The heightened security comes amid fresh developments at the protest site, where CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke continued his indefinite hunger strike after activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday following a deterioration in his health.
From the hospital, Wangchuk appealed to supporters to participate in the party's proposed "Chalo Sansad" march on July 20.