Stopped from reaching Jantar Mantar, Omar Abdullah takes autorickshaw to continue statehood protest

NEW DELHI: Amid curbs in central Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah hailed an autorickshaw to reach Prithviraj Road on Monday, after police stopped National Conference leaders from moving towards Jantar Mantar to demand statehood for J&K.

National Conference leaders and workers, led by party president Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, gathered in Delhi on Monday, the opening day of Parliament's Monsoon session, to demand the immediate restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

"My walk from Jantar Mantar was about to turn into another procession, so we grabbed the first available means of transport," Omar Abdullah said in a post on X, sharing a video of his autorickshaw ride. His sons, Zamir and Zaheer, are also seen in the video.

For the security personnel accompanying the chief minister, a Z-plus protectee, it was hard to keep up. Some of them hopped onto two-wheelers, while others got into an autorickshaw.

After reaching Prithviraj Road, Omar Abdullah paid the autorickshaw driver Rs 500.