PM Modi should apologise to students, resign with Shah over police action: Rahul Gandhi

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to students over the police action against protesters and resign along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that the crackdown was "completely 'unIndian'."

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said he had met Speaker Om Birla along with other opposition MPs to seek a discussion on the issue of student protests.

“He (Birla) said he will have to ask the government. So, the Speaker is telling us that to debate in Parliament he has to take permission from the government,” Gandhi said.

Referring to the police action against student protesters in Delhi on Monday, Gandhi said, “The issue is of students and the way people are being beaten up, this is completely ‘unIndian’. Modi ji has not even apologised for what has happened yesterday.”