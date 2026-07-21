PM Modi should apologise to students, resign with Shah over police action: Rahul Gandhi

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to students over the police action against protesters and resign along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that the crackdown was "completely 'unIndian'."
Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said he had met Speaker Om Birla along with other opposition MPs to seek a discussion on the issue of student protests.
“He (Birla) said he will have to ask the government. So, the Speaker is telling us that to debate in Parliament he has to take permission from the government,” Gandhi said.
Referring to the police action against student protesters in Delhi on Monday, Gandhi said, “The issue is of students and the way people are being beaten up, this is completely ‘unIndian’. Modi ji has not even apologised for what has happened yesterday.”
He said the students were protesting against the state of the country's education and examination system.
“These students are protesting over the education and testing system,” he said, adding, “The whole country knows that the education system and the testing system is broken and has ceased to exist.”
Thousands of protesters had gathered near Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session on Monday, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Police dispersed the crowd using lathis and tear gas after clashes broke out.
Gandhi alleged that the examination system had been severely damaged.
“The testing system has been hollowed out by termites and that is what the students are stating,” he said.
“There is nothing wrong with that. We have been having presentation after presentation on it. Why is the PM silent? What is the reason? He should apologise to the students and stop this nonsense of police people thrashing students,” Gandhi said. The Congress leader also said he would meet the injured students.
When asked about the opposition's demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Gandhi said the responsibility lay higher up.
“Absolutely, he should resign but Dharmendra Pradhan has not beaten up these students, but the home minister (Amit Shah) has, he should resign and the home minister reports to the PM, he should resign,” Gandhi said.
(With inputs from PTI)