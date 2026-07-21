Opposition leaders meet LS Speaker; seek discussion on 'brutality unleashed' on students

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by some Opposition MPs, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday to seek a discussion in the House on the "brutality unleashed" on students and the government's "complete lack of accountability" over the examination crisis.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Met the Hon'ble Lok Sabha Speaker today along with MPs of the Opposition. Our demand is simple: Parliament must have a detailed discussion on the brutality unleashed on students yesterday and on the government's complete lack of accountability for the examination crisis."

Students were beaten for asking legitimate questions about their own future, Gandhi said.

If Parliament cannot discuss the future of India's youth, what is it for, he asked.

"The Opposition will not let this be buried. We will ensure that the students' voice will be heard on the streets, and in Parliament," Gandhi said.

Besides Gandhi, SP's Dharmendra Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT's) Arvind Savant, RSP's N K Premchandran, among others, met the Speaker in his office before the House proceedings began.

Congress whip in the Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore said Gandhi along with some other opposition MPs met Birla and sought a discussion on the "attack on students" on Monday during the protest against the paper leak issue.

"We are demanding that Home Minister Amit Shah comes to the House and replies on this," he said.