Congress slams govt over crackdown on protests, says fix paper leak onus

NEW DELHI: Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the Centre for using force against students protesting against the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and demanded accountability over the alleged paper leak.

Raising the issue soon after the House assembled, Kharge said the matter concerned the future of lakhs of students.

“You have given me an opportunity to speak about the NEET examination scam. This concerns the future of lakhs of children. Today, thousands of students have gathered at Jantar Mantar. A lathi charge has taken place there. The government is trying to beat them, crush them and suppress their voice,” he said.

Treasury bench members strongly objected to his remarks, leading to noisy scenes in the House. Kharge also referred to the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple, prompting further protests. Amid the uproar, Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan adjourned the House briefly.

Outside Parliament, Kharge said the Centre should step down if it was unable to conduct examinations fairly.