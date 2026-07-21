Delhi streets turn into protest ground as thousands of rally for change

NEW DELHI: As the first light of dawn spread across the capital, a sea of young faces, mostly students, took over the streets leading to Jantar Mantar. It was far beyond a routine protest with supporters travelling overnight from Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and several other states. Many had arrived from abroad, united by a single demand—systemic education reforms.

In the foreground, voices overlapped as people argued, gestured, and shouted directions. Behind them, thousands watched, recorded videos, and waited. The crowd spilled beyond Jantar Mantar—Janpath, outer circle of Connaught Place had disappeared beneath a tide of people.

Many climbed ledges, shop roofs, and traffic barriers – anything that gave them a better view or allowed them to be counted. There was frustration, curiosity, and anger, yet the spirit of rebellion did not descend into disorder. Strangers shared water, helped one another navigate the crowd and guided the injured towards safer spaces. Supporters were distributing salt which would help them ease pain inflicted by the tear gas shells.

The crowd reflected the diversity of India’s youth—school students, college and university students, recent graduates, and aspirants. There was little to distinguish them by appearance. Most carried just a backpack, a water bottle, and a mobile phone. Some held handmade placards and posters. “The roads aren’t blocked today; they have been claimed. It must have been done earlier, and now there should be no backtracking from here,” said Gurveer, a young supporter from Chandigarh.