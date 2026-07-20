Left parties demand Pradhan's resignation as NEET protests intensify

NEW DELHI: As protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination intensified in New Delhi on Monday, Left parties demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Thousands of students and youth gathered at Jantar Mantar for the "Sansad Chalo" march called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja said students were forced to protest as the Centre had ignored their grievances. He also criticised the police action against protesters.

“Brutal lathi charge on students, the welding of 7-foot barricades, the closure of Metro stations with students inside, and the deployment of overwhelming police force against peaceful protesters expose the BJP government’s utter contempt for democracy. Democracy is sustained through dialogue, not repression,” Raja said.

In a post on X, Raja further said, “Students have been forced onto the streets because the Modi government has refused to listen, even after 17 young lives were lost amid the corruption and repeated scandals surrounding the NTA. Instead of accepting responsibility, the government continues to shield Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, under whose watch the country’s education system has descended into crisis. This authoritarian assault on students must stop. The country deserves accountability, not cover-ups…PRADHAN MUST GO!”