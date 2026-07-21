'Not how 'Mother of Democracy' treats its children': Kharge seeks accountability for CJP protest crackdown

Congress president and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday expressed deep anguish over the police crackdown on student protesters, saying the nation had witnessed lathicharges, tear gas shells and the "crushing" of a peaceful democratic protest by the government.

Citing the developments, Kharge said he had decided not to celebrate his birthday in protest against the use of force on youth demanding justice.

Today is not a day for celebration, but it is a day to seek accountability and restore democracy, Kharge said on X as he turned 84 on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, the nation witnessed lathicharges, tear gas shells, and the crushing of a peaceful Democratic protest by the Government. The voices of students demanding justice were met with force instead of answers," Kharge said on X.

This is not how a 'Mother of Democracy' treats its young children, the Congress president said.

"In these painful circumstances, I have decided not to celebrate my birthday today," he said referring to the "Sansad Chalo" protest on Monday.

"I am deeply grateful to all Congress leaders, workers, supporters, well wishers, and every citizen who has conveyed their warm wishes. Your affection means a great deal to me, and I thank each one of you from the bottom of my heart," Kharge said.

"But today is not a day for celebration. It is a day to seek accountability. Restore Democracy," he said.

Why were students demanding justice met with brutal 'lathis' and tear gas, he asked.

"Why was the Parliament virtually sealed and the internet shutdown? Who will take responsibility for repeated paper leaks and the suffering of lakhs of young people?" Kharge said.

He demanded that the government must immediately allow a full discussion on this issue in Parliament.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, must resign, taking moral and political responsibility for the matter, Kharge said.

He further demanded a 21st century student centric examination system with secure digital question banks and randomised papers.