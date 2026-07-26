From satire to street protests: The trio who built the Cockroach Janta Party

TNIE online desk
The trio, a journalist, a policy strategist and a communications expert, combined research, organisation and outreach to create CJP. What began as satire developed into a nationwide youth mobilisation, with their different skills helping transform student anger into organised civic action.
Abhijeet Dipke, a political communications strategist, used his experience in social media campaigns and public relations to give CJP its distinctive online presence, humour and meme-driven style.
After the NEET controversy emerged, Dipke flew back to India and went directly to Jantar Mantar. Working alongside Das and Ranka, he helped turn digital mobilisation into a street movement while resisting being projected as its sole leader.
Saurav Das, a freelance investigative journalist, had experience reporting on governance, judiciary, transparency and RTI issues. Known for working more with documents than slogans, he became the researcher and fact-based voice behind the movement.
His investigative approach complemented Ranka’s organisational skills and Dipke’s communication strategy. Together, the trio created CJP as a satirical collective that grew into a larger youth movement.
Ashutosh Ranka, an IIT Kanpur graduate and former McKinsey employee, Ranka brought experience in governance initiatives and policy work. He helped translate student frustration into clear demands and built the organisational framework of CJP.
Described as a “calm explainer”, Ranka helped shape the movement beyond slogans by giving it direction and structure. His background in education reforms and governance helped frame the protesters’ concerns.