Gen-Z icons are at the heart of the capital

When thousands of anxious students gathered on Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to protest the alleged NEET--UG 2026 paper leak, demanding answers from the government, the faces leading the charge did not belong to career politicians or veteran political activists.

They belonged to three young men whose paths should never have crossed-- a freelance investigative journalist, an IIT graduate who walked away from McKinsey, and a political communications strategist who landed from Boston and headed straight to the protest site.

Together, they built the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which started as a satirical political collective that, in little over a month, grew from online idea into a buzzing youth movement.

Their stories are different. Their temperaments are different. But together, they could become the movement’s voice.

Saurav Das saw journalism more than reporting of events. He wanted to “pursue institutions that rarely answer questions.” Born in Delhi and raised in Puducherry, Das studied journalism at Amity University before working briefly with Media Monks and Content Associates. Since 2020, he has worked independently from New Delhi reporting on governance, the judiciary, transparency and the Right to Information Act.

Friends describe him as someone more comfortable with documents than slogans. During the COVID-19 pandemic, one of his legal interventions before a High Court reportedly prompted the Central Information Commission to fast-track urgent RTI appeals linked to the public health emergency. He is also writing his first book, Complicit Silence: The Court’s Role in India’s Quiet Suffering, which explores access to justice through the experiences of ordinary litigants.