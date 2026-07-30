Your Friday OTT guide: 'The Devil Wears Prada 2', 'Gatta Kusthi 2' and more

TNIE online desk
Balan: The Boy – ZEE5
The Malayalam psychological survival drama follows an ex-convict mother and her young son as they remain on the run while constantly changing identities to escape a painful past.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 - JioHotstar
Fashion fans can revisit one of Hollywood's most loved franchises as the
sequel reunites Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, who return as Miranda Priestly, Andy Sachs and Emily Charlton.
Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 – Prime Video
Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 animated series takes viewers back to Gotham City, where Batman faces fresh threats, dangerous villains and darker mysteries.
Rao Bahadur – Netflix
The psychological dark comedy Rao Bahadur directed by Venkatesh Maha, the film stars Satyadev in the lead role. The movie follows a unique story that mixes satire with psychological drama.
Gatta Kusthi 2 – Netflix
The sports comedy-drama stars Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles. The sequel won over family audiences with its mix of comedy, emotions and a social message.
The Vacation Principle – Netflix
A Japanese romantic drama about Midori, who escapes to a seaside villa for a break and finds unexpected love with the villa's mysterious caretaker, Nishigami.
The Legend of Karna – SonyLIV
The animated series retells the story of the Mahabharata from the perspective of Karna. It follows his journey from being raised in a humble charioteer family to becoming one of the greatest warriors.
Chinna Chinna Aasai - JioHotstar
Actors Indrans and Madhoo's latest drama directed by debutant Varsha Vasudev revolves around two characters who spend a day in Varanasi.