Chinna Chinna Aasai OTT: When and where to watch Indrans-Madhoo's heartwarming drama

Actors Indrans and Madhoo's latest drama Chinna Chinna Aasai is all set for its OTT premiere soon, almost a month after its theatrical release. Director Varsha Vasudev had written and directed Chinna Chinna Aasai, in her feature film debut. She previously helmed the acclaimed short film Ente Narayanikku.
The latest film revolves around two characters who spend a day in Varanasi. When a woman (Madhoo) who goes to the holy city with a crew gets stranded there, a man (Indrans) gives her some company. The two strangers bond over shared walks, meals, and conversations by the Ganges. What starts as a chance meeting quickly becomes an unspoken bond, which lingers beyond one day.
For the unversed, the title is a nod to the iconic 'Chinna Chinna Aasai' song from Madhoo's own 1992 film Roja, directed by Mani Ratnam and co-starring Arvind Swamy.
Since its release on June 19, the movie earned mostly positive reviews. An excerpt from our CE review of the film reads, "As a debut, Varsha shows promise and sensitivity in handling mature, melancholic emotions. The writing remains sincere for most of the runtime. You can see hints of Richard Linklater's Before trilogy in the structure, as two strangers gradually reveal themselves over their limited time together. However, it has a spiritual, ageing perspective and a distinctly Indian feel that sets it apart from being a mere copy."
Chinna Chinna Aasai is produced by Abhijith Babuji under the Babuji Productions banner. The film's technical crew includes cinematographer Faiz Siddik, editor Reckson Joseph and composer Govind Vasantha.
Chinna Chinna Aasai will premiere on JioHotstar on July 28.