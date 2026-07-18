Chinna Chinna Aasai OTT: When and where to watch Indrans-Madhoo's heartwarming drama

Since its release on June 19, the movie earned mostly positive reviews. An excerpt from our CE review of the film reads, "As a debut, Varsha shows promise and sensitivity in handling mature, melancholic emotions. The writing remains sincere for most of the runtime. You can see hints of Richard Linklater's Before trilogy in the structure, as two strangers gradually reveal themselves over their limited time together. However, it has a spiritual, ageing perspective and a distinctly Indian feel that sets it apart from being a mere copy."