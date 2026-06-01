Price of commerical LPG cylinder hiked by Rs 42; domestic cooking gas rates unchanged

TNIE online desk

Commercial LPG cylinders used by hotels, restaurants and eateries became costlier from Monday, with oil marketing companies raising prices by Rs 42 per 19-kg cylinder.

Photo | Express

Meanwhile, domestic cylinder rates have largely remained steady in recent months despite repeated revisions in commercial fuel prices. Now a domestic cylinder cost Rs 930 in India.

Photo | Express

Commercial LPG prices have witnessed a steep rise since the beginning of the year, significantly increasing operational costs for hotels, restaurants and other food businesses.

Photo | Express

Commercial LPG cylinder prices were hiked across metros. In Delhi, a 19-kg cylinder now costs Rs 3,113.50, up Rs 42, while Chennai and Kolkata saw increases of Rs 46 and Rs 53.50, respectively.

Photo | Express

Industry experts warn that repeated LPG price hikes could raise operating costs for restaurants, hotels and caterers, potentially leading to higher prices for consumers.

Photo | Express
Photo | Express
Commerical LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 42; domestic cooking gas rates unchanged