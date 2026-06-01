Commerical LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 42; domestic cooking gas rates unchanged

Commercial LPG cylinders used by hotels, restaurants and eateries became costlier from Monday, with oil marketing companies raising prices by Rs 42 per 19-kg cylinder, while leaving domestic cooking gas rates unchanged.

Following the revision, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has increased to Rs 3,113.50 from Rs 3,071.50. Similar hikes have been reported across metro cities, with Chennai witnessing a Rs 46 increase and Kolkata seeing the steepest rise of Rs 53.50 per cylinder.

Domestic cylinder rates have largely remained steady in recent months despite repeated revisions in commercial fuel prices.

Commercial LPG prices have witnessed a steep rise since the beginning of the year, significantly increasing operational costs for hotels, restaurants and other food businesses.

In Delhi, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder, which stood at Rs 1,691.50 in January, has now surged to Rs 3,113.50 following the latest revision that came into effect on Monday.

The hike follows a series of monthly revisions. Prices were increased by Rs 49 in February and by another Rs 115 in March. The sharpest jump came in April, when commercial LPG rates skyrocketed by Rs 993 per cylinder. After remaining elevated in May, prices have again been raised in June.

The latest increase comes amid rising global energy costs and supply concerns linked to geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which have pushed up international fuel prices.

Industry experts say the repeated hikes are likely to increase operating expenses for restaurants, hotels and catering businesses, with the additional burden potentially being passed on to consumers through higher menu prices.

Commercial LPG prices are revised on the first day of every month by state-run oil marketing companies, based on changes in international benchmark rates and currency fluctuations.

(With inputs from PTI)