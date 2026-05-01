Commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 993 per 19-kg cylinder

The price of commercial LPG was increased by a steep Rs 993 per 19-kg cylinder on Friday, marking the third consecutive monthly hike amid rising global energy prices linked to the West Asia conflict.

With the latest revision, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder—used by hotels, restaurants and other establishments—now costs a record Rs 3,071.5 in Delhi, up from Rs 2,078.50 earlier.

Rates had earlier been increased by Rs 195.50 per cylinder on April 1, followed by a Rs 114.5 hike on March 1. In total, commercial LPG prices have risen by Rs 1,303 over the past three months.

Prices of domestic LPG cylinders, used for household cooking, however, remained unchanged. Domestic LPG rates were last increased by Rs 60 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 7 and currently cost Rs 913 in Delhi.

State-owned oil marketing companies—Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum—revise LPG and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices on the first day of every month based on international benchmarks and exchange rates.

Global oil prices have surged nearly 50% following disruptions in energy supply chains due to the West Asia conflict, driving up commercial fuel costs.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices continue to remain unchanged after a Rs 2 per-litre cut in March last year. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 94.72 per litre and diesel Rs 87.62 per litre.

(With inputs from PTI)