Centre asks state-run fuel retailers to build 30-day LPG reserves amid West Asia supply concerns

The Centre has asked state-run fuel retailers to expand liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage capacity to maintain reserves sufficient for at least 30 days of demand amid concerns over possible supply disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict.

The directive was issued to state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited - to prepare plans for creating additional storage capacity beyond their regular commercial inventories.

“We are working on the strategic reserves. Oil marketing companies have been asked to work out a plan to have LPG reserves for a minimum of 30 days with them, and they are working on it,” Petroleum Ministry Joint Secretary Sujata Sharma told reporters on Friday.

The war in West Asia disrupted global energy supplies, including those to India. India's 40 per cent of crude imports, 65 per cent of natural gas and 90 per cent LPG supplies, that came from countries in the Gulf region, was disrupted due to the three-month long conflict.

While it has been able to source crude oil (raw material for making petrol and diesel) and natural gas (used to generate electricity, make fertiliser and turned into CNG to run automobiles as well as piped to household kitchens for cooking), the disruption in LPG supplies to be regulating supplies to commercial users.

Sharma said India was also working to increase crude oil storage capacity.

She did not give details.

The government said the country has sufficient stocks of petrol, diesel, LPG, crude oil and natural gas, adding that refineries were operating at optimum levels and LPG production was at an all-time high of around 52,000 tonnes per day.