Small hikes add up to big difference on monthly petrol bills: Car owners

NEW DELHI: Fuel price hike has become a matter of concern for city residents, with people complaining that rising petrol rates are now adding to the financial pressure already created by high electricity bills and increasing prices of daily essentials.

Petrol prices in Delhi were hiked by Rs 2.61 on Monday to Rs 102.12 and diesel by Rs 2.71 to Rs 95.2, marking the fourth fuel hike within just 11 days amid rising global crude oil concerns linked to the ongoing Iran conflict.

For many office-goers and families dependent on private vehicles, the increase is directly affecting their monthly budgeting.

Lalita Sharma, a resident of Janakpuri, rues, “The use of air conditioners and coolers during summer adds to the electricity bills anyway. And now fuel prices are being hiked. Prices of items like milk and bread have also gone up. Middle-class families are honestly getting squeezed from all sides.”

Pawan Kumar, another city resident, pointed out the sudden hike: “Just around two weeks back, filling 40 litres of petrol in my car used to cost around Rs 3,830. But now that the price has been hiked four times in less than two weeks, the same amount costs me nearly Rs 4,100.”

Adding to that, Krishi Arora, another city resident, says, “Another fuel hike in just a few days feels unreasonable now. If the prices are to be hiked, they must be hiked once in a proper way.”

Meanwhile, Karan Mehta, an EV car owner, feels, “Owning an EV feels less stressful now.” Echoing that, Rhea Anand , another EV car owner, says, people are considering switching to EVs as the fuel situation remains uncertain.