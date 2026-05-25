Fuel prices hiked again; petrol, diesel up Rs 2.61-2.71 per litre, cumulative increase nears Rs 7.5 in two weeks

Petrol and diesel prices were increased by Rs 2.61 and Rs 2.71 per litre, respectively, on Monday, marking the fourth hike in under two weeks as state-owned fuel retailers continued to align pump prices with rising global crude oil costs due to West Asia conflict.

With the latest revision, cumulative increases in fuel prices since revisions resumed on May 15 have nearly reached Rs 7.5 per litre, raising concerns over inflation and higher transportation costs across sectors.

Following Monday’s hike, petrol in Delhi rose to Rs 102.12 per litre from Rs 99.51, while diesel climbed to Rs 95.20 from Rs 92.49, according to industry sources.

Fuel prices had remained unchanged for an extended period before revisions resumed earlier this month. Petrol and diesel prices were first raised by Rs 3 per litre each on May 15, followed by a 90 paise increase on May 19. Another revision on May 23 saw petrol prices go up by 87 paise per litre and diesel by 91 paise.

In Mumbai, petrol now costs Rs 111.21 per litre and diesel Rs 97.83. Kolkata recorded prices of Rs 113.51 for petrol and Rs 99.82 for diesel. In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 107.77 and diesel at Rs 99.55. Fuel rates vary across states due to differences in local taxes.

The latest hikes come amid elevated global crude oil prices, tighter refining margins and a weaker rupee, all of which have increased import costs.