Petrol price hiked by 87 paise, diesel by 91 paise in third price rise within 10 days

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by up to 91 paise per litre on Saturday, marking the third hike in less than 10 days.

In Delhi, petrol increased by 87 paise from Rs 98.64 to Rs 99.51 per litre, while diesel went up by 91 paise from Rs 91.58 to Rs 92.49.

This is the third increase in rates since May 15, when state-owned oil companies started passing on the elevated energy prices arising from the West Asia conflict in a calibrated manner.

Prices were hiked by Rs 3 a litre on May 15, followed by a 90 paise increase on May 19.

In all, rates have gone up by almost Rs 5 per litre.

The latest price revision comes amid rising fuel demand across several states ahead of the wheat harvesting and paddy sowing seasons.

The increase also follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently urging citizens to reduce fuel consumption by using public transport more frequently and opting for work-from-home arrangements to help curb India’s oil import bill and ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

(With inputs from PTI)