Centre hikes petrol, diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre each amid West Asia conflict-driven crude surge

Fuel prices were raised by Rs 3 per litre on Friday, marking the first hike in more than four years, as state-run oil companies grapple with mounting losses triggered by soaring global crude prices amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The increase came 16 days after assembly elections concluded in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Fuel prices had remained unchanged through the polling period despite a sharp spike in international oil prices following the US-Israel attack on Iran on February 28 and Tehran’s retaliation, which effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a key route through which nearly a fifth of the world’s oil and gas supplies transit.

In Delhi, petrol prices rose to Rs 97.77 per litre from Rs 94.77, while diesel increased to Rs 90.67 from Rs 89.67 per litre, according to industry sources.

In Mumbai, petrol now costs Rs 106.68 per litre and diesel Rs 93.14. Kolkata saw petrol prices climb to Rs 108.74 and diesel to Rs 95.13 per litre. In Chennai, petrol prices increased to Rs 103.67, while diesel rose to Rs 95.25 per litre.

Fuel rates vary across states depending on value-added tax structures.

This is the first revision since rates were cut by Rs 2 per litre each in March 2024 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Before that, prices had remained frozen since April 2022, when fuel retailers suspended daily revisions after crude prices surged following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Global crude oil prices, which were in the USD 70-72 per barrel range before the West Asia conflict, had surged past USD 120 per barrel at the peak of tensions. Prices have since eased slightly but continue to hover between USD 104 and USD 110 per barrel.

The sustained rise in crude prices sharply widened losses for fuel retailers. Industry sources said oil companies were losing Rs 14 per litre on petrol, Rs 42 per litre on diesel and Rs 674 per LPG cylinder before Friday’s hike.