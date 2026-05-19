'Robbing common people, giving free pass to Adani': Kharge slams PM Modi on fuel price hike

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latest fuel price hike, accusing the government of burdening citizens while allegedly shielding business interests.

His remarks came after petrol and diesel prices were raised by around 90 paise per litre on Tuesday, the second increase in less than a week after state-run oil companies ended a nearly four-year pause on fuel price revisions.

Taking to X, Kharge said, "Just four days after the price hike, the Modi government has once again increased the prices of petrol and diesel.

"Having set the stage, preaching about savings while shifting the burden of their failures onto the public - this effort is in full swing," he alleged