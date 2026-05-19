'Robbing common people, giving free pass to Adani': Kharge slams PM Modi on fuel price hike

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latest fuel price hike, accusing the government of burdening citizens while allegedly shielding business interests.
His remarks came after petrol and diesel prices were raised by around 90 paise per litre on Tuesday, the second increase in less than a week after state-run oil companies ended a nearly four-year pause on fuel price revisions.
Taking to X, Kharge said, "Just four days after the price hike, the Modi government has once again increased the prices of petrol and diesel.
"Having set the stage, preaching about savings while shifting the burden of their failures onto the public - this effort is in full swing," he alleged
"Robbing the common people and giving Adani a free pass from America - this is Modiji's Compromised Model," the Congress chief alleged.
Kharge’s remarks referred to the decision by the US Department of Justice to permanently drop criminal charges against Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani in a securities and wire fraud case in New York.
Targeting the government over India’s purchase of Russian oil, Kharge said, "Modi ji, who fills the air with false pride about being the 'vishwaguru', has begged and pleaded with America for a one-month extension on 'permission' to buy Russian oil.
"Every time he does this, he hurts the pride of 1.4 billion Indians. No previous government has ever stooped to this level".
Questioning the fuel price increase, he asked, "Now the question is: if, according to the government, we've been "allowed" to do this, then why burden the common people with the weight of petrol-diesel price hikes?"
Kharge further alleged, "I repeat once again, there is a lack of foresight and leadership in the BJP."
A temporary US sanctions waiver for the sale and delivery of Russian seaborne crude expired on May 16. However, a senior petroleum ministry official said on Monday that India has continued purchasing Russian oil based on commercial viability and energy security requirements, irrespective of US sanctions waivers.
The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha also accused the BJP of prioritising politics over governance during the crisis.
"You don't become a 'vishwaguru' just by doing sponsored PR abroad.Modi ji, you have to ensure accountability to the people. "Don't run from the real questions. The public has no interest in how you eat your mangoes or which tonic you drink," Kharge said.
He added, "If you respond by saying what you're actually doing about the crisis, only then will you be called the people's true 'Pradhan Sevak'; otherwise, you'll remain nothing more than a mere 'pracharak' (propagandist)," Kharge claimed.
(With inputs from PTI)