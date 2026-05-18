India to continue Russian oil imports regardless of US sanctions waiver status, says official

India will continue importing Russian crude oil irrespective of the status of US sanctions waivers, a senior government official said on Monday, asserting that the country’s energy security and economic interests remain the top priority amid rising global fuel prices and tensions in West Asia.

The remarks came amid growing international concern after the Trump administration allowed a key sanctions waiver linked to Russian seaborne oil exports to lapse over the weekend.

Addressing a media briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said India’s approach to crude oil imports has remained “consistent” despite evolving geopolitical developments.

She emphasised that New Delhi’s procurement decisions are guided by affordability, availability and national interest, particularly at a time when volatility in global energy markets has intensified.

"Regarding the American waiver on Russia, I would like to emphasise that we have been purchasing from Russia earlier... I mean before the waiver also, during the waiver also, and now also," she stated.

Sharma pointed out that India's crude sourcing frameworks are dictated entirely by market dynamics and robust supply networks. "It is basically the commercial sense which should be there for us to purchase," she explained, indicating that the lapse of the American framework would not trigger a shift in New Delhi's buying patterns.

The senior official also allayed domestic anxieties regarding energy availability, guaranteeing that the nation's energy lifelines remain resilient against overseas geopolitical crosscurrents and vulnerabilities across global maritime shipping lanes.

"There is no shortage of crude. Enough crude has been tied up repeatedly... and this, whatever waiver or no waiver, it will not affect," Sharma added.