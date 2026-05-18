US Justice Department drops all charges against Adani, case closed permanently

NEW DELHI/ NEW YORK: The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has permanently dropped all criminal charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani, bringing the high-profile securities and wire fraud case in New York to a complete close after prosecutors concluded they could not sustain the allegations.

With this, multiple US regulatory and legal investigations involving the Adani Group have been resolved over the past few days.

Last week, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) settled civil allegations against Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani related to disclosures made to investors in connection with solar energy projects in India.

Court filings showed Gautam Adani agreed to pay USD 6 million and Sagar Adani USD 12 million without admitting or denying wrongdoing.

Separately, the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) settled allegations involving the Adani Group’s LPG imports linked to Iran sanctions violations.

The conglomerate agreed to pay USD 275 million while extending “extensive cooperation” with the investigation and making “proactive” disclosures.

The latest development came after prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York moved to drop all charges against Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani.

In a filing before the court, the DOJ requested dismissal of the indictment against the Adanis “with prejudice”.

“The Department of Justice has reviewed this case and has decided, in its prosecutorial discretion, not to devote further resources to these criminal charges against individual defendants,” the filing stated.