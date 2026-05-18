Adani settles alleged Iran sanctions violation case with US Treasury

NEW DELHI/NEW YORK: Adani Group on Monday agreed to pay USD 275 million to settle allegations of violating US sanctions on Iran, with the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) saying the conglomerate extended “extensive cooperation” during the investigation and made “proactive” disclosures.

Adani Enterprises (AEL), the group’s flagship company, had purchased shipments of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from a Dubai-based trader claiming to supply Omani and Iraqi gas that had actually originated from Iran.

The settlement does not constitute a finding of guilt or wrongdoing and resolves all related liabilities.

“AEL agreed to settle its potential civil liability for 32 apparent violations of OFAC’s Iran sanctions,” OFAC said.

From November 2023 to June 2025, AEL purchased LPG shipments from the Dubai-based trader.

While the supplier represented itself as a reputable intermediary supplying LPG primarily from Oman and Iraq, it allegedly served as a conduit for illicit Iranian-origin LPG entering the market.

“None of the parties involved in AEL’s LPG imports were sanctioned at the time of the LPG shipments, and none of the documentation provided to AEL contained any information explicitly pointing to Iranian origin of the LPG,” the OFAC order said.

However, OFAC noted that AEL and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) lacked additional compliance measures to address sanctions-related risks arising from the transactions.

The LPG shipments were imported through APSEZ-operated Mundra port in Gujarat.

“Following public reports in June 2025 of allegations that AEL was engaged in the importation of Iranian-origin LPG, AEL immediately suspended all LPG imports and engaged US-based counsel to conduct a comprehensive investigation of the company’s LPG business,” the order said.

OFAC said AEL “extensively cooperated” with the investigation by proactively disclosing findings, producing large volumes of documentation, answering questions and promptly resolving its potential liability.