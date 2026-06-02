Kerala unites for ‘One Last Dance’ as World Cup fever grips the state

TNIE online desk
Fans of Argentina, Portugal and Brazil have united under the slogan "One Last Dance," reflecting the belief that football icons Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar could be appearing in their final FIFA World Cup.
Football fans across Kerala, particularly in Malappuram, have begun decorating streets with flags, banners and giant cut-outs ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, reviving the state's unique football culture.
While elections, school reopening and scheduling factors delayed the buildup, former players and fans believe screenings, street gatherings and football-related festivities will intensify once the tournament begins on June 11.
Malappuram is once again at the centre of World Cup celebrations, featuring massive flex boards, giant installations and community-led projects, including a football-themed sculpture made from recycled plastic bottles.
Unlike the intense Argentina-Brazil-Portugal fan clashes seen during the 2022 World Cup, supporters are showing greater unity and appreciation for the three legends, leading to joint displays and shared tributes.