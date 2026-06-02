Kerala swept by FIFA fever as fans unite for ‘One Last Dance’

MALAPPURAM: Kerala is once again gripped by football fever as fan clubs across the state gear up for the FIFA World Cup season with massive cut-outs, flex boards and colourful displays celebrating their favourite teams and stars.

This year’s celebrations carry an added emotional touch, with football legends Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar expected to play what many fans believe could be their final World Cup. The tournament is scheduled to begin on June 11 in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Supporters across the state have united under banners carrying the slogan ‘One Last Dance’, reflecting the emotions surrounding the iconic trio. Streets across Malappuram, widely regarded as the Mecca of football in Kerala, are already lined with Argentine, Brazilian, Portuguese, Spain, France and many other national flags and banners.

Similar scenes are unfolding in several districts as fan groups revive Kerala’s famous World Cup culture of giant flex wars and public celebrations. In Kongad, Palakkad, Argentina supporters have installed a massive 160-foot-wide flex board as part of the celebrations.

Fans say preparations began slightly later this year because of the election season, but enthusiasm has rapidly picked up with the World Cup approaching. Sevens Football state general secretary and Super Studio Sevens football team owner Asraf Bhava said fan celebrations initially began on social media before slowly moving to the streets.