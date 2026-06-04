A night of flames and loss: Delhi fire claims 21 lives

TNIE online desk
At least 21 people were killed and several others were injured after a fire broke out at a restaurant in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area on Wednesday.
Many of the victims were foreign nationals, mainly from Central Asia and Africa. More than 37 people were rescued and taken to hospital, where 18 were declared dead on arrival.
Delhi Police filed an FIR for culpable homicide and launched a search for the absconding hotel owner. PM Modi announced Rs 2 lakh for victims’ families and Rs 50,000 for the injured after the fatal hotel fire.