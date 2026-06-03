21 killed in massive Delhi restaurant fire; several victims are foreign nationals

At least 21 people were killed and several others were injured after a fire broke out at a restaurant in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area on Wednesday. Officials said that many of those killed in fire are foreigners from Central Asia and Africa.

More than 37 people were rescued and rushed to hospital where 18 were declared brought dead, officials said.

The blaze erupted at Lemon Green Restaurant around 8:50 am, prompting a major emergency response from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS). The fire quickly spread to a near eatery.

According to a DFS official cited by news agency PTI, multiple firefighting units, including two water tenders, two water bowsers, a quick response vehicle and other fire engines, were rushed to the spot after authorities received a distress call.

During the rescue operation, fire personnel entered the smoke-filled basement and managed to evacuate three people trapped inside.

SDM and DDMA South District official Jitendra Kumar said the DDMA cell was activated immediately after information about the incident was received on Wednesday morning, with all Emergency Operation Centres (EOCs) directed to rush to the spot.

Preliminary findings suggest the fire may have originated from a restaurant operating on the building’s ground floor, though the exact cause remains unknown. Authorities said the cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Further investigation is underway, and more details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)