Iyer replaces Surya Kumar Yadav as India T20I captain, Sooryavanshi gets maiden India call-up

TNIE online desk

Shreyas Iyer was announced the new T20I captain of India by the Indian cricket board on Saturday afternoon replacing his Mumbai teammate Suryakumar Yadav.

Photo | PTI

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old batting sensation from Bihar, also found a place in the T20I squads for the 2026 Asian Games, India tours of England and Ireland.

Photo | PTI

Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma was named T20I vice-captain, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah, rested for England and Ireland, was included for the Asian Games.

Photo | PTI

Delhi pacer Harshit Rana returned from injury to earn spots in all three squads, while Prince Yadav was rewarded for his 16 IPL wickets with a maiden India call-up.

Photo | PTI

Meanwhile, chairman of senior men's selection committee Ajit Agarkar also informed that Yashasvi Jaiswal will replace Virat Kohli for the Afghanistan ODIs. 

Photo | PTI
Photo | PTI
Shreyas replaces Surya as India T20I captain, Sooryavanshi makes his way to national squad for shortest format