Iyer replaces Surya Kumar Yadav as India T20I captain, Sooryavanshi gets maiden India call-up

TNIE online desk
Shreyas Iyer was announced the new T20I captain of India by the Indian cricket board on Saturday afternoon replacing his Mumbai teammate Suryakumar Yadav.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old batting sensation from Bihar, also found a place in the T20I squads for the 2026 Asian Games, India tours of England and Ireland.
Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma was named T20I vice-captain, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah, rested for England and Ireland, was included for the Asian Games.
Delhi pacer Harshit Rana returned from injury to earn spots in all three squads, while Prince Yadav was rewarded for his 16 IPL wickets with a maiden India call-up.
Meanwhile, chairman of senior men's selection committee Ajit Agarkar also informed that Yashasvi Jaiswal will replace Virat Kohli for the Afghanistan ODIs.