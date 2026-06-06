Shreyas replaces Surya as India T20I captain, Sooryavanshi makes his way to national squad for shortest format

Iyer, who was appointed the ODI vice-captain in October last year, has not played a T20I since December 2023. However, he excelled in T20s leading Kolkata Knight Riders to their first IPL title in 10 years in 2024. He then captained Punjab Kings to the IPL final the next year where they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

"We played the T20 WC in 2024 June and this was in March. Shreyas has been impressive especially with the bat he deserves to be in the team. And then as captain of KKR and Punjab. It was just that Surya and Tilak were there, he couldn't come," Agarkar told the journalists during the press conference. Speaking of Suryakumar, the chief selector said, "With SKY, it is a conversation between me and him. He is a captain who just won the World Cup. It is not the easiest chat, you are doing it in the interest of the team going forward."

Sooryavanshi won the Orange Cap for his stellar show while playing for Rajasthan Royals during this edition of the IPL where he scored 776 runs in 16 matches at a staggering strike rate of 228.95. He scored a century and five fifties during the league. Agarkar admitted his jaw-dropping performance made selectors pick him for the senior squad. "His performances have made us pick him in the format he has excelled. He is a kid, he is just starting. When the domestic season starts, he will play for the team and we will see what he does. Why jump the gun? Right now, we are focussed on keeping him on the right path."



Meanwhile, Agarkar also informed that Yashasvi Jaiswal will replace Virat Kohli for the Afghanistan ODIs while Rohit Sharma will report to the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in coming days. India will play two T20Is in Ireland one each on June 26 and June 28. They will play five T20Is in England starting on July 1 and three ODIs.