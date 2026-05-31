How Sooryavanshi became the story of the season?

AHMEDABAD: A little after Rahul Tewatia hit the winning runs for Gujarat Titans during Qualifier 2, Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sank into his seat at the dugout. Using the orange cap — he eventually emerged the leading run-scorer with 776 runs at 48.50 average and 237.30 strike rate — to hide his face, the 15-year-old was in tears. His teammates, one after another, and the captain, Riyan Parag, came in and gave a hug.

The teenager had perhaps played his career-best knock – 47-ball 96 — to give RR a chance to fight against GT, but it wasn’t enough. Gutted, the teenager could be seen taking solace in everyone who came to have a word with him and applaud him. And it was not just his teammates. Opponents, like Jos Buttler, broadcasters, former players, and team owners, all came to appreciate him.

For someone who was not even eligible to get a learner’s license in India, the 15-year-old had the world's attention. His success has been the story of the season, not just for RR, but for world cricket. Broadcasters and media from all over the world have their cameras and eyes on his every single move. In only his second year at the IPL, Sooryavanshi has become the crowd favourite, capturing the imagination of the cricket-frenzy nation. Not since Sachin Tendulkar has anyone achieved this early in their career.

And it showed outside the venues. After MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, his jerseys became an instant hit among the fans. The No 3 pink jersey was there to see everywhere Sooryavanshi and RR went. The attention of broadcasters, too, has moved from the veteran stars to the next-gen prodigy.

How did a 15-year-old from Tajpur, a small village 12km from Bihar’s Samastipur district, become the face of the league?

With his sheer cricketing genius, taking down the best in the world. The cumulative numbers, as ridiculous as they are, do not tell the significance and impact of him against the best in the world. For that, it has to be broken down as here. Sooryavanshi vs Mohammed Siraj — 60 runs at 206 SR; vs Pat Cummins — 38 runs at 316.7 SR; vs KG Rabada – 43 and 187 SR; vs Josh Hazlewood — 18 at 450 SR; vs Jasprit Bumrah — 13 at 260 SR.