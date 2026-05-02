IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer's Kingdom of Punjab

Here's Ponting. "When he's on the field, he leads by example and plays a certain way and wants the rest of the players to play the way he plays the game and follow in his footsteps." Both Kotian and Jansen are firm Shreyas believers. "He gave me a free hand and told me to do whatever I wanted to do," Kotian tells this mast. "Don't think too much about the result, he encouraged me to play aggressively. When we won SMAT in 2024-25, I learnt a lot from him. The way he bats up the order, his free-flowing game... it inspired us to step up and do well as well."

Wadhera, who had a breakout season in 2025, offers something similar. "He is someone who wants to lead by example," the southpaw tells this daily. "Yes, he does guide us about what’s expected from us regularly, but he thinks the best way to extract the maximum performance from the team is by setting the benchmark himself."

Jansen, who had a memorable Indian winter with South Africa's whites, thinks he can corner glory in the Indian summer as well. And Shreyas is a big part of why he feels so. "You know," the all-rounder says, "he's going to lead the team in a way where it's going to put the team in a position to not just win games but also, if you are lucky enough, win a trophy as well. He's always welcoming. It's never a case of it feeling like a dictatorship. He makes everyone feel valued and welcomed."

The 51-year-old Ponting, who joined hands with Shreyas at Punjab last year, illustrates this with the example of Arya. "Someone like Priyansh has always appreciated the fact that Shreyas has always had his back all the time," he says. "He's always been there to put his arm around his shoulder and pat him on the back and give him a bit of confidence."

Arya, who lit up the Delhi league in 2024, burst into the national consciousness thanks to his exploits with Punjab in 2025 (strike rate of 179.2 across 17 games while averaging 27.9). Behind the scenes, the captain was working with the opener, ensuring the southpaw knew he would get chances.

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