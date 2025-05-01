IPL 2025: Transformed Shreyas making a statement as batter and captain

When Ponting uses the phrase ‘ like never before’, he was not exaggerating. For someone whose overall IPL SR against pace is 131.88, this year 63 per cent of Iyer’s runs (227) have come against pacers at a SR 194.01. The Australian, who was a master against short-pitched deliveries himself, was beaming with pride when he said he had nothing to do with the technical changes Iyer has made all by himself to improve.

“I’ve had nothing to do with that. You guys will see how his stance has evolved. He's opened his stance up a little bit. He's getting his right eye around more to the release point of the ball. And with his shoulders being open, he's being able to create some more access to the ball when the ball is back in towards his body. So that's stuff that he's all worked out himself. And we're still working on it pretty much every day. There's little things that he needs to do. Because it is such a drastic move that he's done. He's got to make sure that everything is in the right position and all his movements are syncing up really well. But, I mean, some of the innings he's played this tournament so far have been as good as anyone else's. I mean, there have been a lot of hundreds made, but Shreyas’ first game when he made 97 (against Gujarat Titans), that's as good an innings as I've seen in the tournament.”

Ponting attributes his success to the hunger of success Iyer has and the experience he has gained over the years as one of the most successful IPL captains of the last decade. “If you look him in the eye, you can tell that he's really hungry for success. He's just got that look in his eye where he knows he's the leader of this team. He wants to bring success to this team and this franchise. The way that he's playing, he doesn't look like he's going to let anything get in the way of that. So that's a great attitude for a leader to have, because that rubs off on everybody else around him," Ponting said.