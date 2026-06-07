A thousand laughs, a million memories: Salim Kumar’s 10 iconic characters

TNIE online desk
As Advocate Mukundan Unni in 'Meesha Madhavan' and Chandran, aide to broker Thoma, in 'Kunjikoonan', Salim Kumar delivered two of Malayalam cinema's most memorable comic turns.
As Pyaari, in 'Kalyanaraman', and the eccentric mental patient in 'CID Moosa', Salim Kumar delivered two of Malayalam cinema's most iconic comic characters.
Characters such as Manavalan in 'Pulival Kalyanam' and dance master Vikram in 'Chathikkatha Chandu', Salim Kumar turned two quirky professions into unforgettable comic icons.
Salim Kumar won hearts as Samuel, a single father raising three daughters in 'Achanurangatha Veedu', while his portrayal of Kannan Sranku in 'Mayavi' showcased the actor's versatility.
Salim Kumar played Manikandan in Kerala Cafe and Abu in Adaminte Makan Abu, winning both the National Award and Kerala State Award for Best Actor for the latter.