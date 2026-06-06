Actor Salim Kumar, who made Malayalees laugh and later moved us to tears, passes away at 57

KOCHI: Malayalam actor, director and National Award winner Salim Kumar passed away on Saturday. He was 57.
He was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi on Saturday morning after his health condition deteriorated and was placed on ventilator support. Kumar had undergone a liver transplant several years ago following a diagnosis of liver cirrhosis.
For generations of Malayalees, Salim Kumar was the face of laughter. His elastic expressions, impeccable timing and unforgettable one-liners made him one of Malayalam cinema's most beloved comedians. Yet, behind the laughter was an actor of extraordinary depth, a performer who would eventually prove that he was capable of much more than comedy.
Born in 1969 in Paravur, Salim Kumar began his artistic journey as a mimicry performer, entertaining audiences by imitating teachers, neighbours and public figures. Like many actors of his generation, he entered cinema through the mimicry stage circuit that flourished in Kerala during the 1980s and 1990s.
His film debut came with Ishtamanu Nooru Vattam in 1997. The early years offered little more than fleeting appearances and minor roles. But perseverance paid off. Around the turn of the millennium, films such as Sathyameva Jayathe and Thenkasipattanam brought him wider recognition, launching a career that would eventually span more than 300 films.
Salim Kumar often said that comedy was the most difficult form of acting. Few could dispute that claim after watching him. His characters transcended the screen and entered everyday life. Dharmapalan's bewildered "Appo ente chodyam ithanu, njan aaranu?", Maakri Gopalan's famous observations, Dance Master Vikaram's exaggerated instructions, Manavalan's comic despair, and Omanakuttan's unforgettable "I am the sorry Aliya, I am the sorry" became part of Kerala's popular vocabulary.
His face itself became cultural shorthand. Long before memes dominated social media, Salim Kumar's expressions had become a language of their own. They would later find a second life in the digital era through countless trolls and memes, introducing his comedy to younger audiences.
Yet, even at the height of his popularity as a comedian, Salim Kumar sought opportunities to explore more layered characters. In 2005, he delivered two performances that hinted at an untapped dramatic actor. His sensitive portrayal in Perumazhakkalam and his role as Samuel in Achanurangatha Veedu demonstrated a vulnerability rarely associated with his comic image. The latter earned him the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor.
Still, audiences largely continued to see him as a comedian. That perception changed forever in 2011 with Adaminte Makan Abu.
In the film, Salim Kumar played Abu, an ageing attar seller whose lifelong dream is to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage. Stripped of comic mannerisms and relying instead on restraint, silence and emotional precision, he delivered a performance of remarkable humanity. Abu's dignity, faith, disappointments and quiet resilience resonated deeply with viewers across the country.
The performance earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor, placing him among the finest performers of his generation.
For many admirers, Achanurangatha Veedu and Adaminte Makan Abu remain the defining proof of his range. They revealed what industry insiders had long known: that behind the comedian was an actor capable of extraordinary emotional depth.
Salim Kumar also ventured behind the camera as a director and writer. His film Karutha Joothan won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Story in 2017, adding another dimension to an already diverse artistic career.
Outside the cinema, he was equally known for his candour. Whether speaking about politics, religion, the Malayalam film industry or artists' organisations, he rarely concealed his opinions. His comments often sparked debate, but they also reflected a personality that valued honesty over convenience.
Despite his achievements, Kumar frequently spoke with characteristic humility. Even after winning the country's highest acting honour, he would remark that he was still trying to become a better human being. That humility perhaps explains why audiences connected with him so deeply. He could make them laugh with a glance, a gesture or a single line. Later, he showed that he could move them with silence.
For nearly three decades, Salim Kumar occupied a unique space in Kerala's cultural life — first as the comedian who made Malayalees laugh uncontrollably, and later as the actor who reminded them of cinema's power to capture human suffering, hope and dignity.
His passing leaves behind an irreplaceable void in Malayalam cinema. But the characters he created — comic and tragic alike — will continue to live on in the collective memory of Kerala.