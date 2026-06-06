Malayalam actor Salim Kumar hospitalised, on ventilator support

National Award-winning actor Salim Kumar has been admitted to private hospital in Ernakulam and is currently on ventilator support. He has been battling health issues for sometime, reports said.

Hospital sources said the actor remains in the intensive care unit, though it is unclear whether his latest health complication is linked to the liver-related treatment he has been undergoing in recent years.

Despite his ongoing health challenges, Salim Kumar had continued to remain active in public life. During the recent Kerala Assembly election, Kumar openly supported the Congress-led UDF, appearing alongside its leaders on several occasions and criticising the LDF leadership.

The actor was last seen in films such as Bha Bha Ba and Azadi. Associated with drama and mimicry before entering films, Kumar began his film career in 1997 and is known for portraying a wide range of comedy and character roles in Malayalam cinema.

He has won the Kerala State Film Award on four occasions.

(With inputs from PTI)