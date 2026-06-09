One last dance: Football’s greatest icons prepare for an emotional World Cup farewell

TNIE online desk
At 38, Lionel Messi is set to orchestrate his final masterpiece for Argentina, chasing a historic back-to-back title in his ultimate 2026 FIFA World Cup appearance.
At 41, Cristiano Ronaldo laces up for his final World Cup, carrying the tears, and eternal hopes of Portugal in one last dance on football's greatest stage.
At 34, Neymar Jr is set to lead Brazil into the 2026 FIFA World Cup for his ultimate global dance, chasing the elusive crown in the iconic forward's final tournament appearance.
At 40, midfield maestro Luka Modrić is ready to orchestrate one final, legendary campaign for Croatia in what marks his ultimate dance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
At 40, legendary goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has stepped out of retirement to anchor Germany for one final, historic charge at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
At 34, midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne is ready to pull the strings for Belgium one last time, staging his ultimate masterclass at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
At 33, Mohamed Salah is ready to spearhead Egypt's attack in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, lighting up the global stage one last time for his definitive international farewell.
At 34, defensive titan Virgil van Dijk is prepared to anchor the Netherlands backline one last time, eyeing global glory in his final FIFA World Cup appearance in 2026.
At 34, Sadio Mané is ready to spearhead Senegal’s charge at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, lighting up the global stage one last time in what marks the winger's final international dance.
At 33, captain Son Heung-min prepares to lead South Korea into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, anchoring the Taegeuk Warriors' front line for his final emotional charge on football’s grandest stage.
At 40, Edin Džeko is set to lead Bosnia and Herzegovina into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, delivering his legendary international swansong on football's grandest stage.
At 35, captain Riyad Mahrez is primed to lead Algeria into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, conjuring one final chapter of international magic in what marks the winger's final global campaign.
At 40, legendary goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa is set to guard Mexico’s net for the final time, bringing down the curtain on an iconic international career at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.