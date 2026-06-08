FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi, Ronaldo and one last dribble

THE Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City doesn't automatically lend itself to the great sporting amphitheatres at this year's World Cup in US, Mexico and Canada. Just for the sheer grandeur, opulence and history, the likes of the Azteca, SoFi and the futuristic venue in Atlanta have already made headlines.

But, quietly, the Stadium in Kansas is the one that could hit the jackpot to end all jackpots at this year's quadrennial bash. In isolation, the match in prospect is not even a World Cup final.

On the Fifa website, right now, it reads: "Match 100 — Winner match 95 v Winner match 96 — Kansas City Stadium".

But the fourth quarterfinal at this year's edition may not be a normal last-eight clash. If all results hold, Argentina will play Portugal on Sunday, July 11.

Lionel Messi v. Cristiano Ronaldo.

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In November 2025, the Portuguese superstar received a red card during a World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland. Because the offence — an elbow to the opponent's back — was automatically ruled as violent conduct, it was assumed that he would have had to serve a three-match ban in competitive play.

He served one of those in Portugal's last qualifier the same month. But FIFA, ever so quietly suspended the remaining two game ban for a one year period. It was to help one of the world's most recognisable faces be available to play the opening game of the World Cup.

A FIFA statement from the time said: "In line with article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the serving of the two remaining matches has been suspended under a one-year probation period. If Cristiano Ronaldo commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension set out in the disciplinary decision shall be deemed automatically revoked and the remaining two matches must be served immediately at the next official match(es) of the Portuguese representative team."

When this statement was first made public, people neatly fell into two camps. Ronaldo is a global icon, an international treasure and FIFA were right to give him preferential treatment. Then, there was the other group. Rules are rules.

Irrespective of what camp you were in then, it just feels right that he will be there, leading his beloved football mad country into yet another finals in the search of the holy grail of the sporting world.

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Messi and Ronaldo, two of the most famous people of all time, have long stopped being footballers. They are now multiple things, entities who also happen to be (very good) footballers. Both of them have been at the White House in the last year. While the Portuguese attended a dinner there in the company of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, the Argentine and his Inter Miami squad were in the room when President Donald Trump was briefing the media on the war in Iran.