EXCLUSIVE: Meet Rafaela Pimenta, the most powerful woman in football

OSLO: Rafaela Pimenta has had a few insults thrown in her general direction over the decades. But the most powerful woman in football doesn't let it affect her anymore. "Couldn't care less at this point," she tells this daily during a candid 10 minute interaction on the sidelines of the Norway Chess event last week.

Pimenta, who manages Erling Haaland among other star footballers, lifted the lid on what her working conditions were like before she worked up the ladder to carve out a commanding space for herself in an industry created by men for men.

"It's really male dominated and it was even worse when I started," says the 53-year-old who was at the event as she had invested in their new product, Total Chess. The Brazilian lawyer-turned-manager — generally recognised as one of the first female 'super agents' in the history of the most popular sport — will have a number of clients at the World Cup, beginning in the US, Mexico and Canada from June 11.