Noida airport takes wing, with Jewar’s villagers on board

TNIE online desk
Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar officially starts commercial flight operations, further connecting Delhi NCR to the world.
The historic first flight to Lucknow carried 172 villagers from the Jewar region—the very people who gave up their ancestral land to build this massive project. Several villagers were invited by Yogi Adityanath to be part of the first flight and later meet him in Lucknow.
"We want to see NIA grow not just as a transit hub, but as an aerotropolis—driving multiple industries and creating a massive global economic base."
— K Rammohan Naidu, Civil Aviation Minister
Delhi NCR joins an elite global club of megacities managed by multiple international airports, dramatically boosting regional connectivity.
Passengers described the journey as a proud and emotional milestone as their crop fields transformed into an international airport.
Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, who championed the region's growth, boarded the inaugural flight alongside local residents to mark the historic opening.
Officials envision the airport growing into a massive aerotropolis—an industrial ecosystem driving global and national economic growth.
Designed as a seamless multimodal hub, NIA is officially open to transform business, tourism, and professional travel across North India.