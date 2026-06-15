Noida airport begins passenger flight operations, first IndiGo service arrives from Lucknow

Noida International Airport on Monday marked the beginning of passenger flight operations as an IndiGo flight from Lucknow became the first aircraft to land at the greenfield airport in Jewar, officials said.

Soon after the arrival, the airport witnessed its first departure, with an IndiGo flight taking off for Lucknow.

The inaugural flight carried villagers from the Jewar region whose land was acquired by the Uttar Pradesh government for the airport’s first phase of development.

According to airport officials, IndiGo flight 6E 2278 departed from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow at 7.12 am and landed at Noida International Airport at 7.58 am.

The arrival formally kickstarted operations at the Jewar-based airport, a key infrastructure project aimed at improving air connectivity for western Uttar Pradesh, the National Capital Region and other parts of the country.

The first outbound flight departed around 8.19 am and carried, among others, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh and officials of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, including CEO Rakesh Singh, Additional CEO Shailendra Bhatia, PCS officer and former Jewar SDM Abhay Singh.

Officials said the new connectivity is expected to benefit business travellers, students, professionals and other passengers by offering an additional travel option while boosting regional development.

Developed as a multimodal transport hub, the airport is designed to integrate air travel with road and other transport networks, officials added.

(With inputs from PTI)