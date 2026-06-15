US & Iran agree to historic peace deal to end war; Hormuz Strait to open June 19

TNIE online desk
The US and Iran agreed to an immediate, permanent peace deal, ending all military operations including in Lebanon and halting over three months of war in West Asia.
The initial announcement from mediator Pakistan was quickly confirmed by Washington and Tehran, and an official signing ceremony is scheduled for June 19 in Switzerland.
Iran's Deputy FM Kazem Gharibabadi stated the deal immediately ends the war, adding that both nations will hold talks within two months to pursue a final agreement.
The content of the agreement, which follows weeks of fraught negotiations and periodic threats from Trump of fresh hostilities unless Iran reached a deal, remained unclear.
The announcement also brought relief at market opening on Monday. Oil prices plunged more than four percent in Tokyo, and Japan's Nikkei stock index jumped three percent.
The Strait of Hormuz blockade hit the global economy, inflating gas prices, fueling US and global inflation, and disrupting supply chains for key goods like fertilizer.